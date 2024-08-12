Amit Sethiya steps down as head of marketing at Syska Group

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Amit Sethiya, Syska's head of marketing is leaving the organisation after 8 years; he joined it in 2016. He was responsible for overseeing marketing initiatives for the company's Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) product lines. These include a diverse range of items such as LED lighting, personal care appliances, mobile accessories, wires and cables, home appliances, and smart home products.
He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Before this long stint, Sethiya worked at Tata Housing.
Sethiya has over 18 years of experience, having worked across diverse sectors including steel, real estate, and consumer electronics.