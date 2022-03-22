Amit Shankar joins Hashtag Orange as Co-Founder & CCO

Commenting on his latest career move, Shankar says, “The best thing about advertising is that it unfolds a whole new chapter for you, every time you look forward to breaking the continuum. Being a technology-driven

agency, Hashtag Orange offers a rich playfield for ideas that ride on tech.

The creative energy here is irresistible and infectious, and I look forward

to adding more vigour to it. The time is to un-learn and learn much more; I

see lots of experiments, innovations and some sharp work on the cards.”

Mukesh Vij, founder, Hashtag Orange, adds, “Amit is a brand in himself,

and we are thrilled to have him sail the ship for our creative department.

Hashtag Orange is richer in its talents to have such a decorated creative

soul be a part of the journey ahead. We look forward to making a big bang

in the near future.”