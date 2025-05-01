Amit Tayde appointed as CRO of Indigo 91.9 FM and Indigomusic.com

Indigo 91.9 FM and Indigomusic.com, part of Asianet News Network, have appointed Amit Tayde as chief revenue officer (CRO).

A senior media professional, Tayde brings extensive experience in FM radio and digital media, having previously led special projects and IP business at Asianet Digital News. He has held leadership roles across leading media brands in key business markets.

In his new role, Tayde will drive revenue strategy and business growth for both the FM stations in Bangalore and Goa, and the digital platform Indigomusic.com.