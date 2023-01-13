Amita Major joins Enormous as Head of Planning, Digital

In her new role, Amita Major would drive the culture in the agency towards brand stewardship across platforms.
Enormous has appointed Amita Major as head of planning, digital. She will work closely with all the business heads, and will be based out of the agency’s Mumbai office.
In her new role, Amita will be in charge of the agency’s full-service digital offerings. She will oversee the agency’s expansion and provide essential digital solutions to existing and new clients in communications and performance.
Prior to joining Enormous, Amita Major was the vice president & strategic planning director at Wunderman Thompson, where, along with traditional planning, she upskilled teams to think and act digital.
She began her career with Hungama Digital Services as head of content, and grew to be creative director (Copy). After a stint with Indigo Consulting (now part of Leo Burnett) she moved into head of strategy at Hungama Digital Services before moving on to the Wunderman Thompson network.
Amita has worked for brands across categories, like Mahindra, Skoda, Huggies, HSBC, Tata Consumer, Abbott Pharma, Bacardi, Microsoft and many more in her 15+ years of advertising. Her work has won numerous ABBY awards and client appreciation.
Speaking about her new role, Amita, head of planning, digital, Enormous said, “I like to say that I started out in ‘digital’ when Facebook still had organic reach. I’ve seen the medium evolve to offer tremendous value whilst driving efficiencies and impact. In today’s always-connected world, where data is cheaper than water, the digital medium offers opportunities for brands to connect, engage and convert consumers in meaningful and relevant ways.”
"We realize the importance of building seamless client and consumer experiences across platforms when touchpoints are getting fragmented. Every agency needs to evolve to not just deliver impactful ad campaigns, but to guide the brand narratives across platforms. This is a direction we are already evolving in and Amita Major is going to play an important role with the digital strategy team in driving this,” said Ashish Khazanchi, ,managing partner, Enormous.