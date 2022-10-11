Amitabh Bishnoi joins Valueleaf Services as SVP - Growth & Initiatives

Previously, he was with The New Indian Express as VP Digital Marketing.
Amitabh Bishnoi, ex-VP digital marketing of The New Indian Express Group has joined Valueleaf Services,a professional employer Oorganisation which specialises in providing end to end strategic workforce solutions. He has joined as as SVP - Growth & Initiatives and will be rResponsible for the growth of group companies & new initiatives and will be based out Of Mumbai.
Bishnoi worked with The New Indian Express Group for around 13 years. In the past, Bishnoi has worked with Sahara India Mass Communication and Jagran Publications.