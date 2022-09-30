Amitabh Bishnoi quits The New Indian Express

The New Indian Express' Amitabh Bishnoi has moved on from the group as vice president of digital marketing. He was with the publication for more than 13 years. He joined as assistant vice president in 2009. As VP of digital marketing, he was responsible for the development, operations, traffic, and revenue growth for all the digital products & offerings by The New Indian Express Group. Bishnoi announced this move on his LinkedIn post and his next move is not known.