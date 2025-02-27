Amitabh Dewan joins Policybazaar For Business as Head of Large Risks

Amitabh Dewan has recently joined Policybazaar for Business (PBFB) to oversee its large corporate risk business. With over two decades of experience, Dewan will develop growth strategies and expansion plans for Policybazaar For Business.

Dewan has previously worked with brands like Howden, Mahindra Insurance Brokers, WTW and Aon. He brings immense experience and expertise in the field of General Insurance, risk engineering and loss prevention. Dewan has worked on complex and large risks in India including pharma, FMCG, manufacturing, energy, renewable energy and construction projects. Having worked with various global carriers and insurers / reinsurers across the US, Europe, Australia and MENA regions, he has structured multiple large deals requiring capacity requirements from International markets.

Sajja Praveen Chowdary, head, Policybazaar For Business, shared, “Amitabh Dewan’s extensive experience will be key in executing our vision to build a customer-first, trusted corporate insurance business. We are excited to have him aboard to tackle large-scale challenges and drive innovative solutions in India’s corporate insurance landscape.”

Sharing his thoughts on this new role, Amitabh Dewan said, “I’m truly delighted to join Policybazaar For Business at a pivotal time when the company is set to scale its corporate insurance offerings and deliver targeted solutions that address the evolving needs of enterprises in the country.”