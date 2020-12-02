Amjad Ali steps down as President at Mullen Lintas

Commenting on the development, Amer Jaleel, Group CCO & Chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group said: “Amjad, an utter and total believer in Lintas, unbelievably leaves us! We had memorable times together. Among Amjad’s extraordinary traits is an ability to project Lintas and especially its creative talent in the best, front-foot forward way. His reputation and ours as a consequence has always been impeccable and I dare say ‘upper class’ in the best, most professional way possible. He’s had a fantastic run with us and for me personally Amjad was always at the striker end taking the bouncers and tiring the bowlers out and letting me take the strike when ball was ready to be struck”!