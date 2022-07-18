Ammar Millwala joins Mindshare as partner, to lead traditional and digital investments for Disney Star

He joins the GroupM agency from IdeateLabs where he was vice president, media.
Ammar Millwala, as per his updated LinkedIn bio, has joined Mindshare as partner where his responsibility is to lead the traditional and digital investments for Disney Star.
He made the move in April 2022 from IdeateLabs where his last-known designation was vice president, media.
With over 13 years of experience, Millwala has worked at several organisations, some of them being VIP Industries, Omnicom Media Group, Starcom, and Percept.