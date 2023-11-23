Amrita Choudhary departs from Wavemaker

She has been serving as the managing partner in the company.
After over a decade-long tenure, Amrita Choudhary, managing partner, Wavemaker, bids farewell to the organisation. She shared the news on LinkedIn, marking the conclusion of her journey that commenced as a general manager in 2014.
Previously, she held roles at Maxus, Sony Entertainment and Star India. She started her career in 2005 with DNA.
Choudhary wrote on LinkedIn, “As I move on to my next assignment, I want to take a moment to express my gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the place where I spent 12 years and which has been instrumental in shaping my professional journey.”
She expressed gratitude to her colleagues, mentors and clients for an enriching journey in roles from buying to strategic leadership, shaping professional growth and memorable experiences.
As of her announcement, details about her next role remain undisclosed.