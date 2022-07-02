Amrutha Nair promoted as head-ad sales

She takes on the role of Arghya Chakravarty after he left the organisation on June 30.
Amrutha Nair has been elevated to the role of head ad sales – Hindi & English Entertainment at Disney Star India. She takes on the role of Arghya Chakravarty, the EVP - ad sales, entertainment business, after he quit on June 30.
She will take on the new responsibility in addition to her current role as SVP- product & revenue strategy for regional, kids, infotainment and youth.
After starting her career with Asianet Communications, she joined TV Today Network and handled their ad sales for Southern markets. She was the director, ad sales at Discovery-Networks Asia-Pacific from 2014-2016. She joined Star in 2016 as the product & revenue head for the English cluster and moved to the regional business in April 2017.
Chakravarty moved on after five years at Disney Star. Announcing his move on LinkedIn, he said he will be on a break for two weeks.