Amul MD Jayen Mehta's tenure extended by 5 years

Jayen Mehta, managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets AMUL dairy products, has received a five-year extension in his role.

Mehta's tenure overseeing the AMUL brand has been extended until 2029-2030. Mehta, who joined GCMMF in 1991, has held various key roles, including brand manager, group product manager, and general manager in the marketing department. He is also a member of the Standing Committee of Marketing at the International Dairy Federation (IDF).

In January 2023, Jayen Mehta took over as the interim managing director of GCMMF, succeeding Sodhi, who had led the company since 2010. At the time, it was announced that Mehta would serve temporarily, with a permanent MD expected to be named soon.

However, in April 2023, Sodhi was appointed by Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) to drive growth in the grocery sector, particularly in fruits and vegetables, and to strengthen its presence in consumer brands.