Amway India appoints Ajay Khanna as Head of Marketing Operations India

An Amway veteran, Ajay joined the organisation in 1998 and donned many hats in various capacities. His successful trajectory with the company includes leading growth of the Homecare/Personal care, Agriculture and Insurance categories before taking on the Category Head role for the biggest business category - Nutrition and Wellness in 2014. Armed with a deep understanding of India’s direct selling industry as well as the dynamic consumer landscape, Khanna has been instrumental in driving growth for Amway’s nutrition brand– Nutrilite, and consumer durables in addition to driving effective collaborations with the company’s direct sellers and cross-functional teams. Under his able leadership, Amway team has engineered many successes such as the Nutrilite campaign with a brand ambassador, the best in class Amway Queen (cookware) launch, successful foray into Herbals through the Nutrilite Traditional Herbs range as well as into the Consumer Durables segment.