Anadi Sharma joins fresh produce platform Handpickd as AVP, Marketing

Handpickd has appointed Anadi Sharma as AVP, Marketing. He joined the company in October 2025 and is based in Gurugram.

Sharma joins the company from Revolt Motors, where he was general manager, marketing for nearly two years. Prior to that, he was director, strategy and expansion at CarDekho. He has worked across companies including Twitter (as part of the Twitter Next team), ByteDance, Google, Cheil, SapientRazorfish and more, leading work across brand strategy, product launches, content and creative marketing.

At Handpickd, he will drive marketing growth and brand communication across the platform.