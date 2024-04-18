Anand Agrawal appointed as CMO of SOM Distilleries and Breweries

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He will oversee marketing strategies aimed at enhancing consumer preferences, building brand connections, and expanding segments.
SOM Distilleries & Breweries is thrilled to welcome Anand Agrawal as its new chief marketing officer. With a portfolio of over 2 decades in brand management, trade marketing, operations, and business development, Anand brings expertise and a track record of transformative leadership to SOM Distilleries & Breweries. His strategic foresight will be instrumental in steering the company's entry and expansion within premium segments of the beverage industry.
Anand's career includes tenures at Hindustan Unilever, United Spirits (Diageo), and Pernod Ricard India, where he successfully led initiatives that substantially improved market share and fostered strong consumer preference for numerous brands. At SOM Distilleries & Breweries, he will oversee the marketing strategies for flagship brands, including Woodpecker, Hunter, Black Fort, Power Cool, and Milestone Blue, aiming to elevate their consumer preference & building stronger connect with the brands, along with entering premium beer, scotch, and ISM segments.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Anand Agrawal stated, "I am profoundly honoured to join SOM Distilleries & Breweries at this pivotal time. My goal is to harness my extensive industry experience to amplify our brand's dominance in the luxury and premium segments, placing consumer insights and preferences at the forefront of our strategic operations. I am committed to cultivating a dynamic culture of innovation and agility that will significantly advance SOM Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. market leadership."
Diwakaran Suryanarayana, COO of SOM Distilleries & Breweries, commented on the appointment, "We are excited to have Anand join our executive leadership. His distinguished background in enhancing brand vitality and his visionary approach to market challenges are exactly what we need to drive our next phase of growth. His strategic acumen and leadership qualities will undoubtedly enrich our consumer engagement and operational excellence."
In addition to his primary marketing responsibilities, Anand will play a crucial role in talent development and strategic structuring of the company's Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) business, with a particular focus on expanding the Scotch and ISM categories. He will also lead efforts to refine operational efficiencies and build a cohesive brand ecosystem that ensures continuous profitability and brand loyalty.
Anand is also an advocate for professional development, evidenced by his educational pursuits in the General Management Program at IIM Bangalore and the Leadership Program at Singapore Management University, and his mentorship of upcoming leaders in the industry.
His personal interests in travel and cinema enrich his understanding of diverse cultural narratives, which he adeptly integrates into brand storytelling and consumer engagement strategies.
Anand's appointment is effective immediately.