Anand Bhadkamkar joins Practus as Industry Leader - Media, Entertainment & Integration Specialist

Practus, a leading Office of CFO, Performance Improvement and Business Transformation Solutions has recently appointed Anand Bhadkamkar as the Industry Leader - Media, Entertainment & Integration Specialist. His last stint was with dentsu India as CEO. He’d joined the network in 2008 as its chief financial officer (CFO) and was appointed its chief executive officer (CEO) in September 2019. In a career spanning over two decades, he’s worked at places such as Lowe Lintas and Ernst&Young.