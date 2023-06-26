Anand Krishna rejoins Mirum India as Director Brand Management

Reflecting on Anand Krishna's appointment, Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India expressed, "We are thrilled to have Anand back with us at Mirum India; It’s Ghar Wapasi for him. Gathering all the wealth of knowledge and experience, Anand has now returned to Mirum as an intrapreneur with new ideas and perspectives. Anand's rejoining underscores the strong culture we have fostered, where talented individuals choose to return and contribute to our continued success.