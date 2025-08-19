Anand Sreenivasan to head Oneindia’s monetisation & special projects

Oneindia has appointed Anand Sreenivasan as national head of monetisation and special projects. He will oversee sales strategy, client engagement and revenue across digital, video, branded content and other offerings of the multilingual digital news and content platform

Sreenivasan has more than two decades of experience in marketing and brand partnerships, having worked with Republic Media Network, Quint Digital, AETN Media and 9X Media.

“In my first conversation with Anand Sreenivasan, I saw a leader who not only understands the market but also sees where it’s headed. That vision made me certain he belongs to Oneindia,” said Ravanan N, CEO, Oneindia.

“With over 20 years of experience leading high-performing sales teams, building revenue engines and forging deep client relationships, he will be invaluable as we strengthen our market leadership in the multilingual digital space. We believe his vision and energy will help us deliver even greater value to our advertisers and audiences nationwide,” the CEO added.

On his new role, Sreenivasan said, “India’s digital growth story is being written in multiple languages, and Oneindia is at the forefront of that transformation. My goal is to unlock the full commercial potential of our reach and deliver campaigns that don’t just advertise, but truly resonate with audiences across every region and culture.”