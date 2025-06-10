Advertisment
Anand Vaidya appointed Associate Director – PR, GESS at Alvarez & Marsal

Vaidya will work to position the company among the top-tier global consulting firms.

afaqs! news bureau
Anand Vaidya has joined Alvarez & Marsal as associate director, public relations, GESS. He announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post.



Vaidya recently resigned as director of marketing and corporate communications at WebEngage, a SaaS platform focused on customer retention. He was overseeing the brand’s marketing strategies and communication initiatives, driving WebEngage's mission to help businesses enhance customer engagement.

He joined the organisation in 2021 as the global lead for PR and corporate communications.

Previously, he has worked with The Mavericks, Weber Shandwick, Adfactors PR, MSLGROUP India, and more. 

Anand Vaidya
