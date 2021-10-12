Ananda Ray moves on from Rediffusion

He was with Genesis in Kolkata in 2006-07, where he worked on brands like Tata Steel and The Times of India. Prior to that, Ray worked at Ogilvy Mumbai from 2003-06 as a copy supervisor. At Ogilvy, he had the opportunity to work on brands such as The Star Network, Knorr, Annapurna, CEAT, SBI Life, Close-Up, ICICI Car and Bike Loans, Tata Housing, and more.