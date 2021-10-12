Ananda Ray moves on from Rediffusion

After a career in advertising spanning nearly 25 years, the veteran adman says his next move is undecided as of now.
Ananda Ray has announced his resignation from Rediffusion after spending nearly 15 years at the agency. Overall, Ray has nearly 25 years of experience in the advertising industry.
He joined Rediffusion in 2007, initially as a creative partner at its Kolkata office. In 2012, he worked at its Chennai office, when he was promoted as creative head. He moved to Delhi NCR in 2016 and worked at that branch till 2018. After that, he had a stint at its Mumbai office, from 2018 till June 2021.
Some of the brands he had worked with during his time at Rediffusion include Parle, Taj Vivanta, TVS Tyres, HLL Lifecare (Moods Condoms, Lubes and Deos), ITC Stationery, TAFE, Airtel, Calcutta Club, Emami, Eveready, Spencers, Austinply, and more.
He was with Genesis in Kolkata in 2006-07, where he worked on brands like Tata Steel and The Times of India. Prior to that, Ray worked at Ogilvy Mumbai from 2003-06 as a copy supervisor. At Ogilvy, he had the opportunity to work on brands such as The Star Network, Knorr, Annapurna, CEAT, SBI Life, Close-Up, ICICI Car and Bike Loans, Tata Housing, and more.
Ray also worked at Mudra in Mumbai from 2001-03 as a copy supervisor. The brands he worked on include Godrej (corporate, soaps, detergent, hair products), LIC, Reliance (corporate, Reliance Infocomm, Reliance Industries), Nestle (Nestle Milk, Nestle Dahi, etc.).
He spent 1997-2001 at Bates as a senior copywriter on brands like Indian Airlines, ITC (cigarettes), Gold Flake Golden Getaways (ITC), Taj Group of Hotels, Anandabazar Patrika (ABP) Group, Khaitan, etc.
He started his career at Anthem:Radeus Mumbai in 1997, as a trainee copywriter, where he had the opportunity to work on bands like Amul chocolates, Holiday Inn Bombay, Limca, Sony, etc.