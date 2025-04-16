Anant Patel joins Practo as Vice President of Growth and Marketing

Anant Patel has joined Practo as the vice president of growth and marketing. Prior to this role, Patel was working with Disney+ Hotstar as digital marketing lead for India and International.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Patel has over a decade of experience in product management and marketing. Before starting his stint with Disney+Hotstar he was a part of the Makemytrip group for 4.5 years. Prior to Makemytrip, he worked as the mobile marketing lead for OLX South Asia, where he led user acquisition, alliances and mobile growth initiatives for the classifieds leader.

At the beginning of his career, he worked as a product manager with Hungama Digital Media Entertainment and Justdial building their mobile and tablet products.