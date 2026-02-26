Ananta Das steps down as Prime Video APAC's brand PR head

Ananta Das, Prime Video APAC’s head of brand PR, has stepped down from her role, sources confirm. She joined the video streaming platform in June 2024. Prior to this, she served as Amazon’s brand PR lead for over eight years.

With more than 17 years of experience, Das is a career communications professional who has worked with organisations including Mondelez, Colgate Palmolive, Tata Global Beverages and Johnson and Johnson.

Last month, the video streamer’s head of communications Aditi Chadha also stepped down.