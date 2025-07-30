Ananya Agarwal joins River as Head of Marketing

Ananya Agarwal has joined electric vehicle startup River as head of marketing. Prior to this, he was with TVS Motor Company as global head – digital marketing & media, premium business. He posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.

At TVS, Agarwal led digital strategy, media planning, and brand storytelling for premium segments such as TVS Apache, Ronin, and the company’s motorsports initiatives. He was closely involved in multiple go-to-market efforts and creative brand campaigns.

Before TVS, Agarwal held leadership roles in marketing at AB InBev India and Royal Enfield, and began his career with agencies like Publicis, Mudra Communications, and Reprise Media, building expertise across both brand and agency ecosystem