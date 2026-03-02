Anchit Chauhan joins Cheil X as GM Planning

Cheil X has appointed Anchit Chauhan as general manager – planning, strengthening its strategic leadership bench. He joins from VML, where he was working as VP strategy.

Chauhan has over 14 years of experience in advertising and brand strategy, with a background spanning creative planning, consumer insight development and integrated brand thinking. Recently, at VML, he spent close to four years working across large-scale brand and platform mandates. Across his career, Chauhan has partnered with brands such as Coca-cola, Hero MotoCorp and Vivo, among others.

Before VML, Chauhan held planning leadership roles at agencies including Wunderman Thompson, Dentsu Webchutney, TBWA\India and JWT, building experience across categories such as FMCG, automotive, technology and media.