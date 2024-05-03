AndAnd Brand Partners appoints Abhi Sengupta as its creative director

"We are extremely excited to welcome Abhi Sengupta as the creative director at AndAnd. The new world needs new ideas and the evolving landscape of advertising and marketing favours innovative minds. With our senior leadership in place, we are hopeful of delivering strategic solutions to the complex brand problems" said Rajesh Minocha, partner, AndAnd Brand Partners. "This strategic move is set to not only enhance our service offerings but also solidify our position as a leader in the creative industry."