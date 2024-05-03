AndAnd Brand Partners appoints Abhi Sengupta as its creative director

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The company aims to boost growth, innovation and provide distinctive solutions to brands with this appointment.
AndAnd Brand Partners (&&), a force in the advertising industry today announced a significant expansion of its senior leadership team. This strategic enhancement aims to bolster the agency's capabilities and foster a new era of growth and creativity in response to the evolving market landscape.
The agency, which has consistently adapted to the shifting dynamics of the advertising world, has now strengthened its leadership ranks with the addition of creative director, Abhi Sengupta.
Sengupta, formerly at BBH, brings over 15 years of profound experience in understanding consumer behaviour and managing accounts like Pepsi, Pizza Hut, Max Life Insurance, Dettol, MMT, Fanta, Greenply, etc. His expertise is set to drive &&'s creative vision forward.
He joins hands with Shyamakanta Pradhan and Nandini Pathania. Pradhan, a veteran at &&, has a track record with brands like Gionee and Future Group, while Pathania, who joined in 2021, has previously enriched her portfolio with stints at Mullen Lowe and Dentsu, working with clients like Honda and Canon.
On the client relationship side, && continues to rely on the robust partnership of Pinaki Sarkar and Diganta Sinha. Sarkar, with a vast background spanning over 17 years across various industries, and Sinha, known for his dynamic presence in the agency, together form a formidable team driving the agency's business strategy and client relations.
"We are extremely excited to welcome Abhi Sengupta as the creative director at AndAnd. The new world needs new ideas and the evolving landscape of advertising and marketing favours innovative minds. With our senior leadership in place, we are hopeful of delivering strategic solutions to the complex brand problems" said Rajesh Minocha, partner, AndAnd Brand Partners. "This strategic move is set to not only enhance our service offerings but also solidify our position as a leader in the creative industry."