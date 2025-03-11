Angad Bhatia joins as CEO of Firstpost and Creator18

Angad Bhatia has been appointed as the CEO of Firstpost and Creator18, a brand-new venture from the Network18 stable.

Advertisment

In addition to shepherding Firstpost, India’s most credible international news brand, he will lead the building of a creator network on off-platform extensions across our digital properties.

An experienced builder of digital businesses, Bhatia brings deep expertise in starting and scaling B2C media ventures. He has an entrepreneurial approach which is bolstered by clear strategic planning. He has shown a knack for identifying adjacencies to existing businesses and has demonstrated growth in the companies he has worked with.

Before joining Network18, Bhatia was CEO of India Lifestyle Network. He also led brand and marketing growth for other Mensa Brands. He brings more than 15 years’ experience in media, content, technology, creation & innovation, and digital commerce while building some of India’s most influential digital-first consumer brands like MensXP (a digital platform that he founded & scaled it into a market leader before its acquisition by Times Internet), iDiva & Hypp.

Bhatia will report to Rahul Joshi, MD & Group Editor-in-chief, Network18.