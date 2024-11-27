Anika Malik Wadhera joins Good Glamm Group as Group Director of Marketing

The Good Glamm Group appoints Anika Malik Wadhera as group director of marketing. Prior to this role, she was working with Sirona Hygiene as head of marketing for the past 4 years.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Wadhera is a digital marketing professional with over 12 year’s experience in developing digital strategy and digital brand management. Over the years, she has had the opportunity to build and lead teams that drove digital transformation and customer experience initiatives for top brands in India.

Her expertise spans social media marketing, online brand experience, performance marketing, content marketing, brand management, customer experience, mobile marketing, influencer marketing, and media planning. Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like Guru.com, Sapient Razorfish, Module One, and more.