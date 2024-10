Anil Jayaraj joins Jio Home Digital Services as president. Prior to this role, he served as chief executive officer at Viacom 18 Media for 3 years.

Jayaraj has over 2 decades of experience in sales and marketing. He started his career in 1997 as a marketing manager for Castrol.

Throughout his career he has worked with organisations like BP, Pidilite Industries, and Star TV Network.