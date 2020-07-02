Anil Nair appointed Independent Director at Kalyan Jewellers

Commenting on the appointment, Anil Nair, (now)Independent Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “Kalyan Jewellers is one of the most trusted brands in India today and has built a strong and extremely loyal customer base across the country. The Hyper-Local strategy of catering to the needs of the consumer with local preferences and tastes has been the success mantra of the brand, according to me. Their campaigns have always resonated with the masses, and played a key role in creating a unique brand voice. It’s a great honour to be on Kalyan’s board and I look forward to an exciting journey with Kalyan Jewellers.”