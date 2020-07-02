Anil Nair appointed Independent Director at Kalyan Jewellers

The company claims that appointing the ex-L&K Saatchi & Saatchi CEO is to enhance digital-first strategy to strengthen connect with new-age audiences.
As part of a move to expand its Board of Directors, Kalyan Jewellers today announced the appointment of two new directors and named a new Chief Executive Officer. With this announcement, ex-L&K Saatchi & Saatchi CEO, Anil Nair, joins the company’s board as Independent Director.
A veteran of the advertising and digital industry for over 24 years, Anil Nair’s experience includes serving as CEO & Managing Partner of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as well as a member of the global leadership team of Saatchi & Saatchi, McCann and DDB. With this appointment, the company aims to continue developing a stronger brand position while entering the post COVID-19 era.
Speaking about this appointment T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “We are extremely delighted to welcome Anil Nair to Kalyan Jewellers. He brings to the table unmatched expertise in advertising and brand building, which will be critical to the company’s growth despite the challenges in the COVID-19 era. At Kalyan Jewellers, we aim to continue our successful journey and expand our footprint to cater to newer audiences.”
With the coronavirus outbreak, digital has fortified its position as the most convenient medium for companies to connect with its customers. Kalyan Jewellers has strategically realigned resources to support its digital-first strategy and build a distinctive brand identity. Earlier this year, the brand has rolled out digital campaigns on occasions such as Valentine’s Day, Gudi Padwa, Mother’s Day and the recently launched #MuhuratAtHome digital campaign.
Commenting on the appointment, Anil Nair, (now)Independent Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “Kalyan Jewellers is one of the most trusted brands in India today and has built a strong and extremely loyal customer base across the country. The Hyper-Local strategy of catering to the needs of the consumer with local preferences and tastes has been the success mantra of the brand, according to me. Their campaigns have always resonated with the masses, and played a key role in creating a unique brand voice. It’s a great honour to be on Kalyan’s board and I look forward to an exciting journey with Kalyan Jewellers.”
In addition to Anil Nair, Kalyan Jewellers has elevated Sanjay Raghuraman to Chief Executive Officer from his earlier position as the Chief Operating Officer at the company. Salil Nair, who was previously the CEO of retail chain, Shoppers Stop, has also been appointed as a Non-Executive Director on the company’s board.
Kalyan Jewellers’ Board of Directors now include:
· Mr. T.S. Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers
· Mr. Rajesh Kalyanaraman, Whole-Time Director, Kalyan Jewellers
· Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Whole-Time Director, Kalyan Jewellers
· Mr. Anish Kumar Saraf, Non-Executive Nominee Director, Kalyan Jewellers (Director, Warburg Pincus India)
· Ms. Kishori Jayendra Udeshi, Independent Director, Kalyan Jewellers (Ex. Deputy Governor, RBI)
· Mr. Agnihotra Dakshina Murthy Chavali, Independent Director, Kalyan Jewellers (Member – Advisory board for Banking & Financial Frauds, Central Vigilance Commission)
· Mr. Mahalingam Ramaswamy, Independent Director, Kalyan Jewellers (Ex. MD, State Bank of Travancore)
· Mr. T.S. Anantharaman, Independent Director, Kalyan Jewellers (Ex. Chairman, Catholic Syrian Bank)
· Mr. Salil Nair, Non-Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers (Ex. CEO, Shoppers Stop)
· Mr. Anil Nair, Independent Director, Kalyan Jewellers (Ex. CEO & Managing Partner of Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi Pvt. Limited)