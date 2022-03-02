Anil Nair, VMLY&R moves on; Pooja Jauhari to be the Group CEO

Commenting on the appointment, Tripti Lochan, Co-CEO, VMLY&R Asia said, “Since welcoming The Glitch into the VMLY&R network in 2020, we are seeing that together with VMLY&R India, the whole is far greater than the sum of the parts. Pooja’s proven track record of having driven a gender-blind and positive influence approach, aligns perfectly with our ongoing vision towards ever-improving our own inclusivity and progressiveness. Combined with her track record in growing The Glitch to be one of India’s best-known agencies, producing work for clients both nationally and globally, we believe her elevation makes us even better at creating connected brands, driving business for our clients, and positively impacting the communities they live in. We thank Anil for being a part of our continued growth in India, and wish him the very best in the next stage of his journey.”