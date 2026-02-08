Animmoov Digital Media appoints Dr. Kushal Sanghvi as advisor and director

Dr. Kushal Sanghvi has joined Animmoov Digital Media as Advisor and Director.

He most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at iCubeswire, where he played a key role in scaling the business and was instrumental in setting up the Indian Influencer Governing Council (IIGC) nationwide. Dr. Sanghvi also currently serves as a Director at Komerz.

Announcing the new role on his LinkedIn handle, Dr. Kushal Sanghvi shared, “Happy to announce that I’ve joined as an Advisor and Director of an absolutely brilliant #startup where Creative, Tech and AI intersect for hashtag#marketing success. Will be advising the Founder Jainendrra Kumar and the leadership team at ANIMMOOV DIGITAL MEDIA to grow this rocketship globally, creating for opportunities across geographies and hashtag#advertising campaigns that create magic! Looking forward to the continual love, support, guidance, blessings of friends, peers, ex-colleagues, partners and more.”

Through this appointment, Animmoov Digital Media seeks to draw on Dr. Sanghvi’s deep industry expertise and leadership experience to accelerate global expansion, strengthen strategic partnerships, and build scalable, innovation-led marketing solutions.

A seasoned industry leader with over 24 years of experience spanning advertising, media, and digital transformation, Dr. Sanghvi has worked with leading organisations such as CitrusAD, Reliance Entertainment, Havas India, The Times Group, and Rediff.com.

Beyond his executive roles, he serves on the boards of ad:tech India, the Indian Influencer Governing Council, and the OOH Advertising Convention & Awards, and mentors institutions including NITI Aayog and the National HRD Network.