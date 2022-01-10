Anindya Banerjee moves on from FCB Ulka

He was the Executive Creative Director at the agency.
FCB Ulka's executive creativce director, Anindya Banerjee has recently decided to move on from the company. He worked with the agency for more than 3 years and was handling the key accounts of Kansai Nerolac Paints, Amul, Indian Oil, Aditya Birla Group and ICICI Bank. His next move is not known yet.
Commenting on this development, Banerjee said, "I'd like to thank Susan Credle, Fred Levron and Swati Bhattacharya for giving all of us at FCB Mumbai the opportunity of working on Times of India Out and Proud. Without their leadership and planning, we would not have been able to achieve so much."
Banerjee who started his career as senior copywriter with Contract Advertising in 1995 has also worked with renowned advertising agencies in the past like Ogilvy & Mather, Publicis Groupe, Scarecrow Asia, Law & Kenneth and M&C Saatchi.