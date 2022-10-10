Anirban Roy joins Wieden+Kennedy India as Head of Planning!

Commenting on the hire, Ayesha Ghosh, president W+K India said -

“With Anirban's valuable perspective, we intend to steer the fundamental brand thinking and look forward to building lasting brand relationships. While we’ll always have room for brands that want to do short term projects, the real test of an agency lies in building brands over years, like W+K has done with Indigo. Anirban has steered important brand conversations for many big MNC clients, as well as for start ups and in doing so has helped them fetch Effie, Cannes, AME, Kyoorius and D&AD awards. I'm really excited to see him at work at W+K."