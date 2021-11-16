Aniruddha Pawade appointed as Director - Content & Production for Ideabrew Studios

In his new role, Aniruddha will drive important business and strategic projects, growth and drive partnerships for the company. In the past, he has worked exclusively towards growing businesses with top-tier content, building & managing creative teams, designing creative solutions for clients & partners, managing operations, and building replicable systems in organizations to bring about the best output for long term growth. With over 16 years’ experience across radio, television and digital, Aniruddha's experience will help the company to develop complex content IPs for its partners, brands, and creators. He will work closely with CEO Aditya Kuber.