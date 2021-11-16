Aniruddha Pawade appointed as Director - Content & Production for Ideabrew Studios

He will work closely with CEO Aditya Kuber.
Ideabrew Studios, one of India’s fastest growing podcasts companies, has announced the appointment of Aniruddha Pawade as the director for content & production. The announcement is in line with the company’s fast-growing IPs and ever-evolving market dynamics.
In his new role, Aniruddha will drive important business and strategic projects, growth and drive partnerships for the company. In the past, he has worked exclusively towards growing businesses with top-tier content, building & managing creative teams, designing creative solutions for clients & partners, managing operations, and building replicable systems in organizations to bring about the best output for long term growth. With over 16 years’ experience across radio, television and digital, Aniruddha's experience will help the company to develop complex content IPs for its partners, brands, and creators. He will work closely with CEO Aditya Kuber.
Speaking on his appointment, Aniruddha said, “I am glad to be associated with Ideabrew Studios, a platform that believes in serving and delivering top-of-the-line audio content. With its dynamic reach, podcasts are the future of the country, and I am excited to join the remarkable team and execute all the exciting upcoming IPs and partnerships.”
Aditya Kuber, CEO, Ideabrew Studios said, “Aniruddha’s appointment strengthens our ability to deliver varied and high-quality content across genres. With our growing roster of creators and branded content pieces, his experience and expertise will help us to differentiate our offerings across all verticals.”
Aniruddha has a track record of producing award-winning & critically acclaimed audio & video content for Radio, Podcasts, and Television. He has worked with the biggest brands in the audio space in India & Gulf viz. Mirchi, Red FM, Radio One, Channel 4 Network Dubai, and OS Radio Network Qatar.