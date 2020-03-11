Anita Kotwani quits Mindshare

Sources have confirmed that Anita Kotwani, the former senior vice president of new business at Mindshare India has moved on from the agency.
Anita Kotwani has moved on from Mindshare after nearly 17 years at the agency. She was working as the senior vice president of new business - Mindshare India and prior to that, she was working as the leader - client leadership, Mindshare West (as mentioned on her LinkedIn profile.)
Kotwani began her journey as a management trainee at Stratagem Media. She completed her Bachelor of Law from Government Law College, Mumbai and has nearly two decades of experience in media management for consumer durables, financial services, FMCG and MNC brands. She has also been a part of the jury at various industry forums such as the Emvies and the Goafest Media Abby.
During her time at Mindshare, Anita was responsible for leading a dedicated team to deliver business solutions across the Star Network of channels. This 20 member team was responsible for strategic thinking across verticals of entertainment, sports and the OTT player Hotstar.
A communication sent by Mindshare dated February 2020 mentions that Mindshare grew 50 per cent higher than the industry average in terms of billing under her leadership. The note also mentioned that value-added service offering growth was 23 per cent higher than the previous period, and the contribution from diversified services of data, digital & content stood at 35 per cent.