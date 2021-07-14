Anita Nayyar joins Patanjali Ayurved as COO- Media & Communications

Prior to this, she was working with ZEE5 as head-customer strategy & relationships.
Former Havas India CEO, Anita Nayyar has recently joined Patanjali Ayurved as COO-media & communications. Prior to this, she was working with India's leading digital video-on-demand platforms, ZEE5. She worked at the organisation as head-customer strategy & relationships for around a year.
At ZEE5, she was responsible in building the agency-partner eco-system for ZEE5 India Business. In her expansive career spanning of over 20 years, Anita has been instrumental in driving strategic business development, client relations and creative narratives for brands across her stints at varied Indian and Global firms.
Prior to ZEE5 India, Nayyar worked with Havas Media India as CEO of India and Southeast Asia for around 13 years. She had joined Havas in 2007 as CEO of Havas Media Group for India and South Asia. An alumnus of IGNOU in Masters in Management, she has been responsible for driving growth at Havas Media Group as the CEO India & South East Asia.
In the past, She has also worked with Ogilvy, Lintas, Starcom, and Mudra Communications.