Ankit Gulati joins ABP Digital as National Head - Content Solutions and Digital Sales

He was previously working with ScoopWhoop as Associate Vice President - Region Head - North,South & East Region.
In a significant development in the media industry, Ankit Gulati has been appointed as the national head - content solutions and digital sales at ABP Digital. With an illustrious career spanning around 15 years, Gulati brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. His appointment is poised to drive ABP Digital's growth in content solutions and digital sales, further solidifying the company's position in the dynamic media landscape.
Throughout his career, Ankit Gulati has demonstrated exceptional proficiency in sales, along with a profound understanding of its processes and operations. His diverse background includes working with some of the leading names in the media domain, making him a formidable force in the industry.
Gulati's journey in the media world began with Reliance Broadcast Network, where he gained valuable insights into the industry's workings. This experience laid the foundation for his subsequent roles at Radio Mirchi, Times Network, and CNN-News18. During these stints, he not only honed his sales acumen but also developed a keen sense of audience preferences and content trends.
His passion for innovation and content excellence led him to join Sony Pictures and PVR Cinemas. At Sony Pictures, Gulati contributed to numerous successful marketing and content strategies, ensuring that the audience was consistently engaged with compelling media offerings. His tenure at PVR Cinemas allowed him to explore the emerging realm of cinema advertising, providing him with a holistic perspective on the media and entertainment ecosystem.