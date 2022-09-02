Ankit Gulati joins ScoopWhoop|Good Glamm Group as Associate Vice President

Previously, he was with Arré as Group Account Director.
ScoopWhoop | Good Glamm Group has recently appointed Ankit Gulati as associate vice president - region head - North, South & East Region. He joins from Arré, where he worked as group account director for approximately 3 years. At Scoopwhoop, Gulati will be managing a team of individuals across and ensuring content and brand partnerships play a vital role in the overall media strategy of various categories of clients.
A professional with an experience of around 15 years in the media industry, Gulati has in-depth knowledge of Sales, its processes, and operations. In the past, he has also worked with Radio City, PVR Cinemas, Sony Pictures, CNN-News18, Times Network, Radio Mirchi and Reliance Broadcast Network.