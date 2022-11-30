Ankit Kapoor from Nestle joins Ananta Capital as CMO

Previously, he worked as Category Marketing Head of Chocolates and Confectionery at Nestle.
Ankit Kapoor has recently joined Ananta Capital as CMO. Kapoor joins the investment management platform from Nestle after working for six years with the FMCG company. He quit Nestle two weeks ago and his last known designation was of the category marketing head, chocolates and confectionery. Kapoor posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.
In his 15-year career, Kapoor has worked at organisations like SC Johnson, ITC, and Dabur.