Ankit Kapoor, Nestle’s category marketing head of chocolates and confectionery, has quit

He makes a move after spending six years at the food and beverage company.
Ankit Kapoor, after spending six years at Nestle, has quit. His last known designation was of the category marketing head, chocolates and confectionery.
“After over six years at Nestle, I have decided to move on and now look forward to my next challenge. The journey has been incredible, spanning across multiple countries and brands along with some truly joyful moments,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post which announced his departure from the Swiss food and beverages company.
In his 15-year career, Kapoor has worked at organisations like SC Johnson, ITC, and Dabur.