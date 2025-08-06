Ankit Saxena joins OPPO India as Senior Manager- Marketing

Ankit Saxena has joined OPPO India as senior manager- marketing. Before this, Saxena served as AVP–digital at Publicis Groupe India.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Saxena is a digital media professional with over 11 years of experience driving strategy, performance, and innovation across sectors like e-commerce, FMCG, education, and entertainment. At Havas, he led regional digital media operations for major brands such as Swiggy, Instamart, Puma, and V-Guard, and has also held key roles at agencies including Dentsu Isobar and WATConsult.

Throughout his career he has worked with organisations such as Havas Media Network India, Isobar, LIQVD ASIA, WAT Consultant, and more.