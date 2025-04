Ankit Shard has joined The Man Company as the associate vice president (AVP) of e-commerce. Before joining The Man Company, Shard served as the AVP of e-commerce at Guardian.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Shard brings over 12 years of experience in digital marketing, specialising in building and scaling direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce businesses. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Openmind, Philips, Cheil India, GroupM, and more.