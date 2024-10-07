Ankita Bharadwaj joins Dot & Key as VP brand development

Dot & Key Skincare has appointed Ankita Bharadwaj as vice president of brand development. She was previously working with The Good Glamm Group.

At The Good Glamm Group, Bharadwaj focused on campaigns, new product development, marketing, and on-ground activations for the company's DTC beauty and personal care brands like MyGlamm, The Moms Co., POPxo, Sirona, Organic Harvest, St. Botanica, among others.

She graduated from the Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies and has nearly 13 years of work experience, with previous positions at Reckitt and Marico.