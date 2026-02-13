Ankuur Rajesh Kapila joins Zee5 as national sales head

Ankuur Rajesh Kapila has joined Zee Entertainment Enterprises as national sales head for Zee5. He announced the move in a LinkedIn post, marking the end of his tenure at JioStar.

Kapila served as vice president – Sports Gamification (Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan) at JioStar India from October 2022 to February 2026. During this period, he led the live sports play-along platform integrated with IPL and international cricket broadcasts, overseeing product, monetisation and cross-functional teams across marketing, sales and partnerships.

In his LinkedIn post, Kapila reflected on his exit from JioStar and acknowledged colleagues and mentors across teams.

He wrote: “Every journey leaves its mark, and some change you forever. As my journey with JioStar comes to an end, I find myself reflecting with deep gratitude, pride, and a little bit of emotion on what an extraordinary chapter this has been, a journey that began with JioCinema and grew into something truly special.

I am immensely grateful to Mr. Anil Jayaraj for believing in me, giving me this opportunity and standing by me, even when I was figuring things out the hard way, Anyone who works with you inevitably becomes a fan and I’m certainly one of them. Lucky to have you not just as a leader, but as a mentor I could reach out to in moments of doubt and despair. Thankful to Rajiv Mathrani, Nikita Aneja and Candida Pereira for bringing me into the world of Jiocienma....As I sign off from JioStar, I move forward with a heart full of gratitude, cherished memories and excitement for what lies ahead.

Because… it’s Homecoming.”

Prior to JioStar, Kapila spent over 14 years at Zee Entertainment Enterprises in various leadership roles across brand solutions, sales and programming. His earlier responsibilities included heading brand solutions for Zee Network’s integrated platforms and overseeing programming and content acquisition for Zee Studio.

With his return to Zee, Kapila now takes charge of revenue responsibilities for Zee5 at a time when OTT platforms continue to compete for advertising and subscription growth.