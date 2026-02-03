Anmol Industries appoints Abhishek Kumar as VP – Marketing

Anmol Industries, a packaged food company, has announced the appointment of Abhishek Kumar as vice president – marketing. In his new role, Kumar will lead the company’s marketing and brand building initiatives across product categories.

Abhishek Kumar has more than 18+ years of experience in FMCG marketing & sales. He has worked across brand management, market expansion and go-to-market planning in different markets.

In the course of his career, he has been associated with organisations such as Cargill Foods, 3M India, Godfrey Phillips India, Lotus Chocolate Company and Patanjali Foods, where he handled marketing & sales responsibilities across product categories.

With his extensive experience in consumer marketing and product positioning, Kumar will work closely with different teams to strengthen Anmol’s brand presence across the markets. His role will focus on aligning marketing efforts with the company’s expansion plans and evolving consumer needs.

Commenting on the appointment, Gobind Ram Choudhary, managing director, Anmol Industries said, “We welcome Abhishek to Anmol. His experience in FMCG marketing and understanding of consumer behaviour will add value as we continue to strengthen our brands and expand across markets. We look forward to his contribution in the next phase of our journey.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Abhishek Kumar said, “I am joining Anmol Industries at an important stage of its growth. Anmol is a brand that has built trust with consumers over the years through its focus on value, availability and consistency. I look forward to working with the teams to strengthen brand relevance across markets and support the company’s growth plans.”