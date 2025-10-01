Anna Abraham joins HT Media Group leadership team as Deputy CFO

HT Media Group has promoted Anna Abraham to deputy group CFO, effective immediately. In this role, she will also join the HT Media Group leadership team.

Anna has led several key areas during her tenure, including mergers & acquisitions, treasury, investor relations, financial planning & analysis, and serving as CFO of the Print Business Unit. Her promotion highlights her contributions to strengthening the Group’s financial framework and the company’s focus on developing internal leadership.

As deputy group CFO, she will continue to report to Piyush Gupta, group CFO, and oversee Business Finance for all verticals – Print, Print Circulation, Digital, Radio, Shine, Mosaic, and OTT – along with Internal Audit & Risk Management, FP&A, and Treasury.

“Anna’s deep financial expertise, leadership across multiple domains, and her ability to deliver impact across complex businesses make her an invaluable leader for HT Media’s growth journey. We are confident she will further strengthen our financial leadership as we continue to transform and scale,” said Piyush Gupta, group CFO, HT Media Group.

“I am honored to take on this expanded role and grateful for the trust placed in me by the leadership at HT Media Group. Over the years, I have had the privilege of working across diverse finance functions and businesses, and I look forward to building on this foundation to support our Group’s growth ambitions. Together with my colleagues, I am committed to driving financial excellence, governance, and long-term value creation,” said Anna Abraham, deputy group CFO, HT Media Group.