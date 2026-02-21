Annu Gupta joins Haldiram’s as CEO of international business

Gupta took to LinkedIn to announce his appointment as Chief Executive Officer – International Business for the Indian snacks and food brand.

The move comes after a 13-year tenure at Britannia, during which Gupta was instrumental in building the company into a respected global food brand. Reflecting on his departure, Gupta stated, "After an incredible journey of more than 13 years building Britannia into a large well-respected global food brand, I am humbled and excited to share that I am taking on a new challenge."

At Haldiram’s, Gupta is tasked with a clear mandate: globalising an 80-year-old Indian legacy. The brand, which is a household name for traditional snacks and QSR dining, is now aiming for a more robust footprint in overseas markets. Gupta noted the brand’s vision is to build a "world-class brand that resonates with global consumers around the world, with local operations and manufacturing facilities across the globe."

With nearly three decades of experience in the FMCG sector, Gupta brings expertise in navigating complex markets, particularly across the Middle East and Africa. His track record at Britannia involved scaling revenue and profits through localised product innovation and strategic market penetration—skills that align with Haldiram's ambitions for international expansion.