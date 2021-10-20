Anoop Manohar is Axis Bank’s new chief marketing officer

He joins the bank from The Coca-Cola Company and takes over from Asha Kharga who'd moved on in March '21.
Anoop Manohar, since September 2021, has helmed the chief marketer duties at Axis Bank.
He takes over the responsibility from Asha Kharga who moved on from the bank in March this year to join the Mahindra Group as chief customer and brand officer.
Manohar, before joining Axis Bank, was with The Coca-Cola Company for a near-decade. His last role was handling the marketing duties of Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Papua New Guinea from Jakarta, Indonesia.
In a career of two decades, he, apart from The Coca-Cola Company and Axis Bank, has worked at Hindustan Unilever (HUL), PepsiCo, and Marico.