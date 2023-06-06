ANS Commerce appoints Abhinandan Narayan as CEO

Flipkart Group’s ANS Commerce have appointed Abhinandan Narayan as the CEO for their International and SAAS business. Abhinandan had joined the organization earlier this year; and had been heading the India Sales and Alliances for the organization so far. An IIM graduate, with B. Tech in Electronics and Communication; Abhinandan had been the Vice President for Hindustan Times before this stint, and also had been the Country Head, India for New Auto for Cardekho.com before that.