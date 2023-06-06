ANS Commerce appoints Abhinandan Narayan as CEO

He will be taking care of International and SAAS business.
Flipkart Group’s ANS Commerce have appointed Abhinandan Narayan as the CEO for their International and SAAS business. Abhinandan had joined the organization earlier this year; and had been heading the India Sales and Alliances for the organization so far. An IIM graduate, with B. Tech in Electronics and Communication; Abhinandan had been the Vice President for Hindustan Times before this stint, and also had been the Country Head, India for New Auto for Cardekho.com before that.
In his new role, Abhinandan is expected to grow the business in new geographies including USA, UK, Middle East and SEA region over a period of time; alongside focus on building and scaling the SAAS business of the organization.
ANS Commerce provides solutions starting from creating a brand’s D2C website, to help them onboard / manage / market in various marketplaces, provide marketing solutions starting from branding, content marketing, affiliate marketing to taking care of their ROAS driven performance marketing across google and Meta; and finally enabling growth through SCM solutions (including warehousing and logistics).