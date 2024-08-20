Anshul Gupta joins The Times of India as director - RMD

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Anshul Gupta has joined Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. (The Times of India) as director – RMD. A B.Sc. in Physics & MBA from Institute of Rural Management, Anand, Anshul brings with him over 21 years of progressive experience in sales and leadership roles within the FMCG industry, in renowned organisations like Dabur India, Perfetti Van Melli and Amul. He has a proven track record of delivering results and driving business expansion in competitive markets to success.
Over the years, Anshul has demonstrated his expertise in successfully driving sales strategies, channel management, sales automation and revenue growth across diverse regions, including North, East, and Central India.
In his last role as vice president and head of sales for Dabur India, Anshul played an important role in steering the company's consumer care business and driving profitable Top line growth and managing P&L accounts across personal care, beverages and health care portfolios. Anshul's had notable contributions to strategic initiatives focused on optimising sales channels, driving revenue growth and enhancing market penetration.
At BCCL, as Director – RMD (Results & Market Development), Anshul will be responsible for formulating a profitable circulation strategy for driving circulation and executing strategic initiatives for effective distribution of our products. In addition, he will be driving audience engagement and revenue, in alignment with the overall brand strategy.