Anshul Gupta joins The Times of India as director - RMD

Anshul Gupta has joined Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. (The Times of India) as director – RMD. A B.Sc. in Physics & MBA from Institute of Rural Management, Anand, Anshul brings with him over 21 years of progressive experience in sales and leadership roles within the FMCG industry, in renowned organisations like Dabur India, Perfetti Van Melli and Amul. He has a proven track record of delivering results and driving business expansion in competitive markets to success.